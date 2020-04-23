Where Are People Dying Most Intensively Now of SARS-Cov-2?

Barkley Rosser | April 23, 2020 8:56 am

Healthcare

Where Are People Dying Most Intensively Now of SARS-Cov-2?

I am putting this up because I have been hearing seeing people making claims about this that do not agree with what I have just seen at Statista for today, the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day, for deaths per million according to the pandemic virus. I am not going to comment on the list further, although I am tempted, but the situation is changing so fast.

Belgium
Spain
Italy
France
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Switzerland
Sweden
Ireland
USA

Oh, I suppose I should provide the same list for infections per capita, a less definite number due to testing variations, than the former.  Best I could do was a three day old list from Statista, but here it is:

Spain
Belgium
Ireland
Italy
Switzerland
USA
France
Portugal
Netherlands
UK

Addendum after 4 comments:  Here are top 15 in terms of testing rates per capita

Switzerland
Portugal
Italy
Germany
Austria
Spain
Ireland
Canada
Russia
Belgium
USA
Netherlands
Turkey
UK
France

Barkley Rosser

 

Comments (0) | |