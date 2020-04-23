The Social Security Trustees Report
by Dale Coberly
The Social Security Trustees Report
is out. SS now in “short term actuarial insolvency” Much (lies) will be made of this. The Report does not lie, but it does obscure the fact that a 2% increase in the payroll tax will still solve the problem. the one tenth percent per year gradual approach will now need to be a little bit higher… increasing each year we delay, but at the end of the day no higher than the 2%.
The biggest reason for the projected “insolvency” now has nothing to do with SS itself, but predicted increase in employers shifting pay to non taxable health care benefits.
I may be able to write more about this. but not very motivated since no one seems to listen.
Also it is getting harder for me to find the energy and correct the typos.
2% is the cost to workers. employers pay another 2%. people who like pointless arguments will argue this is “really” a 4% increase.
doesn’t matter. the workers will only “see” 2%, and even a 4% increase is cheap for what it buys.
sorry for the tone of this. it was originally intended as a personal note to some friends. i will try to write a more formal post in a few days.
Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has already published a “we are all going to die” analysis of the Report. they don’t exactly lie about the facts, but they bury them in hysterical rhetoric designed to lead people to believe the only hope is to “fix” SS by cutting benefits to a point where SS can no longer function as meaningful insurance against poverty in old age… insurance paid for by the workers themselves and has NO effect on the Federal Budget at all.
Social Security, Cities’ tax base, States tax base, … all vestiges of the past industrial age. Look at Chicago, … Look at pension plans everywhere.
Smaller Cities first looked to Shopping Malls. Then came Walmart, then came Amazon.
ken melvin
i have no idea what you are trying to say here.
pension plans everywhere are under assault. as far as i can tell, from the big financial interests, or perhaps just those who expect to profit from keeping people poor and forcing them to work into deep old age.
the beauty of SS is that it is worker paid. so…at the end of the day… are most pension plans, but the link is less obvious where the pension budget comes out of general taxes. in either case the assault is always an appeal to ignorance and stupidity.