Starve the Beast
It should be worth noting that the federal deficit under Trump is already at 5% of GDP even before the Coronavirus stimulus begins.
Interestingly, if you look at the long term record the only policy or strategy that fits the data is the Republican policy of starve the beast. That policy is to enlarge the federal deficit so much when they control the purse strings that democrats will be unable to enact policies increasing spending that benefits the lower and middle classes. That is why you repeatedly see a pattern of republicans presidents leaving office with a much larger deficit than they inherited while democratic presidents reduce the deficit.. With US savings rates so low this forces the US to borrow abroad to finance the savings-investment gap. We lucked out that in the 1980s OPEC and Japan had savings surpluses that they used to finance the US deficits. Under Bush it was the Chinese that had a savings surplus to invest in the US. But OPEC and Japan no longer have surpluses to finance the US deficit and the Chinese have started to draw down their savings as they shift to consumption led growth. Because the Japanese and Chinese had large surpluses to invest the long feared crowding out worked through the dollar and large trade deficit rather than higher interest rates and weakness in the credit sensitive economic sectors. The hollowing out of US manufacturing was a direct consequence of the republican tax cuts.
Interestingly, if you look at the long term record the only policy or strategy that fits the data is the Republican policy of starve the beast. That policy is to enlarge the federal deficit so much when they control the purse strings that democrats will be unable to enact policies increasing spending that benefits the lower and middle classes.
I don’t know, is that the only policy or strategy that fits the data?
So, it’s obviously the case that there are lots of times when Republican-controlled governments love to run up huge deficits. 2001-2007 is a clear example of this; so is the current administration, which drops billion- and trillion-dollar promises at the batting of a political eye. But is that the only thing that’s happening in this chart? It seems like there might be some counterexamples.
Who controlled federal appropriations from 1995-2001, during the longest sustained run-up and highest peak on your chart?
Who controlled federal appropriations from 2007-2011, during the sharpest drop-off and the absolute minimum on your chart?
Or, when you say that Republicans or Democrats “control the purse strings” during a given political cycle, do you mean something by that other than “control federal appropriations”? If so, what do you mean by it?
(You could of course point out that there are obvious macroeconomic factors that influence the deficit-to-GDP ratio in both those cases — because economic recoveries and collapses affect both the denominator — since they affect GDP measurements — and the numerator — since they increase or decrease government revenues. I would agree with you. But if so, that would seem to be evidence that explanations of the data which depend only on the single factor of a political strategy or public policy are probably bad explanations — there are a lot of other factors at work, many of which are not accounted for in political strategies and many of which are not under the deliberate control of political parties or policy-makers.)
Reagan juiced the economy with tax cuts, ran up a deficit, ran up debt. Call Bill Clinton. Bush II juiced the economy with tax cuts, spent a couple unfunded $trilllion on Wars, ran up a deficit, ran up debt. Call Barak Obama. Trump juiced the economy (when wasn’t needed), ran up a deficit, ran up debt. Who you going to call?
Venal Mitch is going to say we need to cut Social Security, Welfare, …
When will We the People wise up?
There is an argument to made that the president doesn’t control spending, but he does control a ratchet on tax rates. So yes Rad Geek has a point about control of congress. I am of the view that presidential systems always end up being disasters at some stage because they split power and responsibility. The voting public don’t know who to blame (especially the distracted voting public).
By the way you don’t have to go to trade effects to see tax rate cuts hollowing out industry – company tax cuts also directly reduce the incentive to invest by making investment more expensive.Post Comment