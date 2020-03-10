Whatever will I write about on a no-data Monday? I won- WTF?????
Yesterday I was wondering what I might write about today, as there is absolutely *no* data being released. And then I woke up and turned on the intertoobs . . . .
OK. Deep breaths. For those of you who wonder what the h#/! Is going on, here’s my take.
1. Until resolute government action is taken, the coronavirus situation is going to continue to worsen. As of yesterday, we passed 500 known cases. There were probably about 5000 other people walking around the US last week infecting others. As I wrote yesterday, as a working model I expect all metrics to double roughly each week – or, add a digit before the decimal point about once every 25 days.
China and now South Korea have shown that intensive testing, treatment, and mandatory social distancing can beat back the virus. We have Trump. Based on that, if you were trying to measure what might happen to business sales and profits over the next 3 months, how would you act as every day passes without the necessary action?
2. Putin – ever cold-bloodedly shrewd – has chosen this moment when he senses his adversaries have enhanced vulnerability to make a power play in the oil market. His targets are (1) the Saudis, who he wants to see invest $$$ in Russia, and bend to Russia’s Middle East ambitions, and (2) the US fracking industry, that he would like to weaken and maybe have his oligarchs take a big stake in.
As in 2016, this will benefit US consumers in the aggregate even as it delivers pain to the Oil Patch. If it continues, paradoxically it will help defeat Trump, for the same reason that the weak economy helped him in 2016.
Because the oil move is a contest between two actors – Putin and Muhammad bin Salman – its outcome, and the timing of that outcome, depends on how they behave. They could make peace tomorrow. Or next week. Or next month. Or next year. Or not at all.
3. Even in the worst case scenarios, both of the two issues above are temporary moves. How temporary, and how bad it gets in the meantime, it is impossible to say. As I’ve been writing for the past few weeks, I expect the news to outrun the data. Every rational scenario strongly indicates we are probably heading into a recession right now. But the data does not show that yet.
That being said, the move in stocks and bonds is obviously very emotional, and could reverse at any time. Emotional moves like this tend to be close to a bottom. It is driven by short term traders rather than long term investors. People whose investment horizons are longer than a couple of years should not panic.
NDD:
What makes the issue of Coronavirus serious is the squatter occupying the White House keep boasting, saying it is no worse than the flu as he walks around. Maybe they stick him in a sanitizing chamber each time when he gets back to the White House? I can not imagine someone not taking precautions; but, he believe his invincible at least until a very tiny virus which can not be seen by the naked eye (explained it so he could understand it), kicks his ass. He is in his seventies and vulnerable. I am not wishing he gets it; but, he is tempting fate.
With regard to the Saudis and the Russians, I am going to bet on MBS. They have more money. I wrote my financial person very early yesterday morning well before the stock market opened. In my email, I told him I assumed it was too late to move our funds into a fixed interest account. And added, the market will come back in time and the damage will pass.
Good summary. You see what I saw also and was explaining to my wife.
I think the “oil patch” is the biggest problem in the next nine months.
Everything from Texas upward and even states like Pennsylvania have so much riding on fracking, and at these prices, those jobs will disappear into the atmosphere like so many fuel pump drips until prices go back up.
What are these resolute actions? Cancel the NCAA for a start? Shift to TV only campaigning? Cancel the remaining primaries and just go with Joe and DJT? Outlaw cash transaction? COVID-19 seems slightly more lethal than influenza, but the calculations are likely too high. Not terribly contagious, but not nothing either. Plus Trump senses that no matter what is done or not, there will be a loud Democrat and media Greek chorus screaming it is exactly wrong.Post Comment