Weekly Indicators for March 9 – 13 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal democrat
Weekly Indicators for March 9 – 13 at Seeking Alpha
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.
There is no clear evidence yet of a drop-off in consumer spending due to the coronavirus in the series I have been tracking, although there is evidence on the producer side.
After I posted, I ran across this chart of daily reservations made at OpenTable for various metro areas:
There has clearly been a big decline that began about March 2nd.
As usual, clicking through and reading will help bring you up to date, and rewards me a little bit for my efforts.
No CommentsPost Comment