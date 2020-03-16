Dan Crawford | March 16, 2020 5:47 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for March 9 – 13 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There is no clear evidence yet of a drop-off in consumer spending due to the coronavirus in the series I have been tracking, although there is evidence on the producer side.

After I posted, I ran across this chart of daily reservations made at OpenTable for various metro areas:

There has clearly been a big decline that began about March 2nd.

