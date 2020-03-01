Dan Crawford | March 1, 2020 2:16 pm



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for February 24 – 28 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

What happened in the past week certainly fits the definition of a crash – a loss of more than 10% in just five days – in my mind anyway. Not just stocks, but commodities also crashed.

Perhaps surprisingly, in the “hard” data of actual production and consumption, there doesn’t seem to have been much of an impact. In any event, clicking over and reading will bring you fully up to date, and put a penny or two in my pocket.