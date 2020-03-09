Stormy | March 9, 2020 12:43 pm



Now Tired Joe gets to sit, relax a bit….not worry about record players and 150 million gun deaths….

https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/486553-rising-march-9-2020

Of course the DNC has now changed the rules again! Tulsi will not be allowed to debate….oh….but “she has no real support,” you say! So what?

Rules can be altered for billionaires….what a party for the rich and privileged. DNC is Trump-light.

As Hillary said, “Rules are rules”….except when they are changed!

Good luck, you guys who think all is wonderful in DNC land.