The Deep Cynicism of the DNC

Stormy | March 5, 2020 11:10 am

The DNC is about to nominate a man who has real difficulty completing an intelligent sentence. We are not talking fluffs or an occasional mistake.

We are talking about a man who is mentally incompetent.

The media will hide the fact. The DNC will protect him as much as possible.

For this reason alone, Biden is the weakest possible candidate to face Trump.

