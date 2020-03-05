The Deep Cynicism of the DNC
The DNC is about to nominate a man who has real difficulty completing an intelligent sentence. We are not talking fluffs or an occasional mistake.
We are talking about a man who is mentally incompetent.
The media will hide the fact. The DNC will protect him as much as possible.
For this reason alone, Biden is the weakest possible candidate to face Trump.
geez
I am in the “anyone but biden” group. but this post is simply destructive. The DNC is not electing Biden, that is the voters.
To repeat the bs from 2016 is the height of stupidity. It helped(and I think did) elect trump.
Not a big fan of Biden at all, never have been. But he is so much better(like everyone in the world) than trump anything that hurts him, hurts the US. And that also stands if Sanders wins.
Though I strongly doubt that there are “biden or bust”, unlike the “sanders or bust” voters.
“A quick question: Why do people keep saying that the “Democratic establishment” has chosen Joe Biden to be the party’s nominee? As near as I can tell, the Democratic establishment did diddly squat until the mostly black citizens of South Carolina overwhelmingly chose Joe Biden. The establishment then followed their lead. Feel free to call this either weak-minded or respectful of the Democratic base, whichever floats your boat. But one thing it wasn’t was the Democratic establishment choosing anything.
It’s true, of course, that the Democratic establishment didn’t support Bernie Sanders and was just waiting for a cue to decide who they’d support instead. Once again, feel free to label them a bunch of cowardly, centrist corporatists for this if you wish. But given Bernie’s obvious disdain for the party leadership and everything it stands for, this was hardly a big surprise, is it?”
https://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2020/03/black-voters-in-south-carolina-chose-joe-biden-not-the-democratic-establishment/
This is a disappointing tingly lazy Trump-like whine. The guy won primaries, not caucuses. Establishment nothing. Go do some real thinking and instead of whining, ask why Sanders or any of the others didn’t energize the voters!
Carol,
Personally, I think Warren was a victim of sexism. The others I always thought they had no chance. Bernie’s biggest issue (as it was in 2016) is his inability to attract black voters. He has made great inroads to hispanic voters(credit AOC), but not black voters.
Quite frankly, I do not understand why that is, but it is.
Interesting responses.
Neither of you dealt with the primary issue raised: Mental incompetence
You went off on side issues. I expected that.
I suggest you watch The Hill and listen to Saagar Enjeti comments and his playing of actual incoherent comments of Biden.
https://thehill.com/hilltv
I am a Bernie fan. I did like Warren. All irrelevant. To not see how the DNC and the media have lined up behind incompetent Joe is silly–all irrelevant to my remarks.
Trump is a basketcase and a nightmare–irrelevant.
Listen to him….really listen to him. Watch how confused he often is. I mean, seriously confused.