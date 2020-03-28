Panama Redux
The latest U.S. arrogance: Charging Venezuelan Maduro with Narco-Terrorism. The U.S. answers to no international court, but believes it has the privilege levying charges against anyone or any state it wishes to over-throw. Of course the charges are all about oil. What else is new? Meanwhile, the U.S. sanctions whomever it pleases.
Meanwhile, Dick Cheney runs free as a bird, as does warmonger Hillary, and Obama and his almost senile sidekick Biden. Of course, who could possibly ignore the narcissistic monster now the POTUS of a broken and corrupt U.S?
Like it or not: The U.S. and its allies are no longer the shining light on the hill.
Greed and profit know no limits.
sigh
Looks like the berniebros are going to do it again.
Bernie is on the dust bin of history. Being known only for one presidential cycle as a protest vote is sad against a personally unpopular candidate. The “bros” are like dead troops at the sea bottom..
Amusing. Instead of addressing the issue of exceptionalism and what exactly is being done to Venezuela, we have labels: oooo Bernie Bros!
I guess, all are in approval of the attack on Venezuela—to say nothing of other issues raised in the piece.
Stormy, I could care less about Venezuela. The “elite” have been mad since the revolt of 89 and when they lost all political clout by the 2000’s have been bullying the country ever since.
But going on and dropping names and then lie, is pretty sad.
The reply was because of the post.. Venezuela was second in your mind, first was to call Hillary, Obama and Biden was criminals. Then you added in that Biden was half senile.
