Open thread March 6, 2020 Dan Crawford | March 6, 2020 8:44 am Comments (3) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
It’s where trump has led us. And beware so called progressives that complain against russiaphobia(I particularly liked the analogy with McCarhtyism). They interfered with our elections and they are going to do it again.
“You may recall that when the Mueller Report was finally finished and handed over to the Justice Department, Attorney General William Barr decided to immediately release his own four-page summary of the findings. Later, when the full report was released, we discovered that Barr’s summary was less than totally accurate. Barr, it turned out, had put a pretty big thumb on the scale in favor of his boss, Donald Trump.
But that wasn’t the end. Even the full report was full of redactions, which Barr insisted were only those required by law or national security interests. But was Barr to be believed? A federal judge today ruled otherwise:
‘The Court cannot reconcile certain public representations made by Attorney General Barr with the findings in the Mueller Report. The inconsistencies between Attorney General Barr’s statements, made at a time when the public did not have access to the redacted version of the Mueller Report to assess the veracity of his statements, and portions of the redacted version of the Mueller Report that conflict with those statements cause the Court to seriously question whether Attorney General Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump despite certain findings in the redacted version of the Mueller Report to the contrary.
These circumstances generally, and Attorney General Barr’s lack of candor specifically, call into question Attorney General Barr’s credibility and in turn, the Department’s representation that “all of the information redacted from the version of the [Mueller] Report released by [] Attorney General [Barr]” is protected from disclosure by its claimed FOIA exemptions. In the Court’s view, Attorney General Barr’s representation that the Mueller Report would be “subject only to those redactions required by law or by compelling law enforcement, national security, or personal privacy interests” cannot be credited without the Court’s independent verification in light of Attorney General Barr’s conduct and misleading public statements about the findings in the Mueller Report.’
In other words: you lied about the Mueller Report, so why shouldn’t I believe that you’re lying about the redactions too?
How often does a conservative federal judge call a conservative attorney general a liar whose word can’t be trusted? Not very often. But Barr is a special case.
https://www.motherjones.com/kevin-
Trump gets handed an economy moving forward; takes the credit;now faces his first crisis; and is getting hoisted on his own petard. And no, I am not rooting for great effects on our economy. Just pointing out his stupidity.
“If the coronavirus becomes very widespread, we could see enormous economic impacts. If people become very worried that they can catch the disease if they go out in public, this will mean many fewer people will go to restaurants, sports events, movie theaters and concerts, or anyone else where they are likely to be in close proximity to large numbers of people. Many of these businesses are likely to shut down, at least until the major threat of the virus has passed.
Plane travel will also be drastically curtailed, as few people will want to be on a crowded plane, which could include several people with the virus. That will be a huge blow to the tourism industry, as people put off vacations, until the threat lessons.
There are few areas of the economy that would not be affected if the virus becomes as widespread as was the case in Wuhan China and possibly now in parts of Japan. It would be good if the United States had an effective public health team that could take the necessary steps to limit the spread of the virus. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) does have top-notch experts in this area.
However, it is not clear that they will be making the big decisions. Trump has placed Vice-President Pence in charge of the response to the epidemic. Pence is a person who does not believe in evolution or climate change. In other words, science is not his strong suit.
Furthermore, it is clear that Trump and Pence are more worried about the politics around Coronavirus than effective steps to stop its spread. They have demanded that all public statements about the disease must first be cleared with Pence. They have already acted to punish a whistleblower who called attention to the fact that passengers exposed to the virus on a cruise ship were greeted by people without protective gear and without medical training.
We may still get lucky, and the spread of the virus may be fairly limited in the United States. But with the containment effect being led by a bunch of vindictive clowns, people are quite right to be worried about the public’s health and prospects for the economy.”
https://cepr.net/coronavirus-the-stock-market-and-the-economy/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+beat_the_press+%28Beat+the+Press%29
Angela Merkel’s rush to take in immigrants from the middle east in 2015 was a mistake. And she dragged the European Union (EU) right along with her.
The message to poorly educated non German speaking immigrants was that Germany and the EU would take care of them.
The message to Turkey was that Germany and the EU would take any and all immigrants off their hands.
In 2015 the people in Europe did not understand what was going to happen to them. They trusted their government leaders too much.
Then came the rising crime rate, the British voting to leave the European Union, the Germans growing dislike for Angela Merkel’s political party, and the growing demands by muslim immigrants for Sharia law.
Allowing large numbers of poorly educated non German speaking immigrants was predictably disastrous. How long does it take the less educated to learn a second language? How were those immigrants supposed to earn a living? And without employment what were they supposed to do with their excess of idle time?
It would be easy to blame the muslim immigrants for their failure to adjust to secular government and completely unfair. All of their lives they have lived in societies which closely linked government and religion. They were told from early in life that Allah’s government is the only government worth having. That having their government enforce religious dogma was an imperative to peaceful coexistence for themselves, their families, and their fellow citizens. And along with that dogma came patriarchal systems. Systems set up to reduce conflict between men and which completely disregarded the welfare of women in their societies. Their governments were popular and in some cases democratically elected by men and women.
Now Turkey is trying to blackmail NATO into supporting its military involvement in Syria.
What good is education, if the educated do not learn to think before acting.
The path to hell is paved with good intentions.Post Comment