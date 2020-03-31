Open thread March 31, 2020 Dan Crawford | March 31, 2020 3:32 pm Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
What about the compatible side story — unaffected by contagion rates — of returning people to the mainstream who have survived the virus and who presumably have immunity (me?)?
What are the medical test possibilities both in scientific technique and mass production potentials? Can we produce some kind of ID card to act as a pass to return to normal activity (just like nothing happened) — could we press state motor vehicle departments into providing the practical machinery?
Would give us great news everyday — and tend to seamlessly phase us back to normal.Post Comment