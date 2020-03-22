Robert Waldmann | March 22, 2020 8:24 pm



Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine are being tested as components of multi-drug cancer chemotherapy. I have noticed that when I tweet this, people conclude that I am insane.

However this is not a tiny literature. \

Repurposing Drugs in Oncology (ReDO)—chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as anti-cancer agents

is a long review article and meta analysis. It cites seven peer reviewed article which report the results of clinical trials and dozens of ongoing trials.

This is why I became interested in chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. My family was very amused to find those drugs appearing in the news on Covid. I learned about Donald Trump playing doctor on TV, because my father immediately e-mailed me that now Trump is saying that stuff too (he I note does not think I am crazy — but he wouldn’t would he).

It is very easy to keep up with clinical trials, because there is a Clinical Trials Registry. To prevent publication bias and cherry picking, studies must be posted there, and a principal outcome measure must be chosen in advance. Otherwise the FDA considers any data to be irrelevant.

So see there are 21 Studies found for: chloroquine | cancer (at least one terminated because there was no sign the Chloroquine was helping — others with promising results — many others ongoing)

There are 74 studies of hydroxychloroqine & cancer

There are currently 5 Studies found for: hydroxychloroquine | Coronavirus

There is a (very overlapping) set of 6 studies of covid 19 & hydroxychloroquine

MY mania was triggered months ago while I was searching the Clinical Trials Registy.

https://clinicaltrials.gove is addictive

Hmm only 2,236 studies of addiction, one is

“Smartphone Addiction and Physical Activity” now I do have to look at that one on my phone (having neither the inclination nor the Prime Minister’s permission to engage in physical activity