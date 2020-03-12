Is a Zero Growth Economy Viable?
The present pandemic demonstrates that the global economy is closely tied to consumer spending. Suppose the pandemic is merely a foretaste of the effects of climate change and ecological destruction. Can we fashion a world base on Zero Growth, a Steady State Economy?
Zero growth might well entail the following:
1. A fixed and renewal body of resources.
2. A demographic balance, i.e., a fixed population size.
Can such an economy enable all of humanity to prosper and grow? If so, what must be do to enable us to grow and prosper?
Changes! Not necessarily in any order
1. Stop glorifying “success” as the accumulation of things and money
2. Start defining success as a well balanced, creative life with rich human communications and community ties
3. Get rid of excessive wealth and poverty. Cultivate the “enough is enough” mentality
4. unleash creativity, without tying it to moneymaking.
5. Of course, a UBI. With that, many stressors leading to cancerous economic growth can be removed. The push to have children to support you in old age is gone (a driver in poorer countries). Yes, some people won’t be interested in what we like to call work, but then, most work is in service to the cancerous economy.
6. Of course, universal health care
7. Of course, a serious community approach to child bearing, more realistic than the individualistic “I should be able to have as many children as I want.”
8. A huge shift on emphasis from “lemme grab all I want” to “I am a part of the whole, and responsible for its well-being” including ecosystems
This would be nice, but the underpinnings of our current economy are based on “individualism.” To have people change their philosophies to more communitarian ones without the soul crushing rule making that many non-individualistic societies indulge in would require a mature, humane approach to life in general.
Does zero growth mean zero sum? If the latter, then I don’t think the non-OECD countries will buy into it. If not, then good luck convincing the OECD countries to cut back their consumption.Post Comment