How Low Can You Go?
This is not a prediction. Only an observation. From 1952 to 1996, U.S. nominal net worth of households and non-profits tracked nominal GDP pretty closely. Net worth remained pretty close to 15 times GDP. That consistent relationship ended after 1997. In the third quarter of 2007, net worth was nearly 20 times GDP but by the second quarter of 2009 it had reverted to just 17 times GDP. One might argue that it was roughly 15 times what trend GDP would have been at that time.
In the second quarter of 2019, net worth was 21 times GDP or about 28% above the historical norm from 1952 to 1996. To revert to that historical norm would entail a loss of asset valuation of around $32 trillion.
From my point of view if you look at the graph it seems Household net worth and GDP seem to start separating in the mid 1990’s as Sandwichman states. But, if you go to the FRED website and use a more detailed time scale the split between household net worth and GDP seems to actually start diverting in the 1970’s. I am not completely familiar with playing with the FRED data so my interpretation may be off.
Either way, if as Sandwichman states the split started to widen in 1997 then some of the culprits could be China’s influence on globalization, Clinton’s deregulation of finance, or the increasing use of the internet and computers.
If the split occured in the late 1970’s that is in many views when the neoliberal era started i.e. Reaganism, etc.
Seymour Melman’s book Profits without Production details much of the the beginning of the neoliberal era, although to my knowledge he does not call it neoliberalism.
Susan Strange also wrote books detailing the in writing what the graph in the post shows. Two of her books are Mad Money: When Markets Outgrow Governments and Casino Capitalism
Thanks for the post Sandwichman. Explains income and wealth inequality( the Financialization of the Economy or When the US Stopped Making Things) in one graph.
There is indeed a split after 1973 — that goes in the other direction: 15 times GDP rises ABOVE net worth. Simple explanation: OPEC Oil shock. More complex explanation: end of Bretton Woods monetary regime. That split appears even starker if you use “real” GDP and deflate the net worth with urban CPI, which is what I did a few years ago. But then I realized that “correcting” for inflation actually distorted the relationship (think barter) that was much clearer in nominal terms.
Jerry:
It is good to see you back at AB again and engaging Tom a prof at St. Olaf (I think). I read him on manufacturing and his arguments on Lump of Labor. Intriguing stuff for someone who has spent an entire career in manufacturing. I will let you figure out which side he takes.
If you read Minnesota Physician, an article will come out on “Why has measurement mania failed to lower costs or improve quality?” by someone I talk to on Single Payer. Maybe next month or later. Minnesota may pass legislation to create Single Payer on a state level.
It looks like the stock market portion of the wealth gap is closing rapidly. US total market capitalization has fallen from 158.9% of GDP on Feb 19th to 133.9% of GDP on March 10th. Give the direction of events, there’s a fair chance of it coming closer to parity in the next few weeks.
https://ycharts.com/indicators/us_total_market_capitalization
Another factor in your discussion of household wealth may be that the IRA was created in 1974 and the 401k in 1978. Another diverging factor is the popularization of online trading in the late 90s. Previously only the wealthiest own stocks and the opening up of markets allowed many more households to shift their wealth into them.
All that being said this wealth destruction is going to be horrific for US middle-class households. The wealthy will take it on the chin, but we could see a desolation for many of a similar scale to the 2008 collapse.