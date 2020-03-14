Coronavirus Treatment Case Report
“First Case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the United States” Holshue et al 2020
I quote
Treatment with intravenous remdesivir (a novel nucleotide analogue prodrug in development10,11) was initiated on the evening of day 7, and no adverse events were observed in association with the infusion. Vancomycin was discontinued on the evening of day 7, and cefepime was discontinued on the following day, after serial negative procalcitonin levels and negative nasal PCR testing for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.
On hospital day 8 (illness day 12), the patient’s clinical condition improved. Supplemental oxygen was discontinued, and his oxygen saturation values improved to 94 to 96% while he was breathing ambient air. The previous bilateral lower-lobe rales were no longer present. His appetite improved, and he was asymptomatic aside from intermittent dry cough and rhinorrhea. As of January 30, 2020, the patient remains hospitalized. He is afebrile, and all symptoms have resolved with the exception of his cough, which is decreasing in severity.
This suggests that Remdesivir is an effective treatment for Covid 19. I told you so. A guess in Angry Bear March 2 2020 a Case in the New England Journal of Medicine March 5 2020.
Have other patients been given Remdesivir? Have these results been duplicated?
Wonderful for that patient, but one result is still just one result.
I certainly hope that this is being tested more widely. Interesting that a “possible cure” hasn’t been hyped yet, if it is that effective.Post Comment