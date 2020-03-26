Coronavirus dashboard for March 26: southern “red” States resist effective measures

NewDealdemocrat | March 26, 2020 6:05 pm



Here is the update through yesterday (March 25)

In order to succeed in containing the pandemic, I believe that the US needs at least 2 weeks of China (nearly complete lockdown) followed by at least a month of South Korea (very aggressive and widespread testing).

At minimum, that means at least 50% of the US population under lockdown and a ratio of 15:1 in tests to results showing infection. The recent exponential growth of about 35% per day must be stopped. Those three most important metrics are starred (***) below.