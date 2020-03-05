run75441 | March 5, 2020 5:23 pm



The latest news is of Trump again claiming Biden is unfit for office. One can hardly imagine the pot calling the kettle black in this instance. Biden has his issues which were on display early on in his campaign. I am hoping Biden has found his groove and can put the real unfit person out-of-office.

August 2019, Trump tweets

Joe Biden just said, ‘We believe in facts, not truth.’ Does anybody really believe he is mentally fit to be president? We are ‘playing’ in a very big and complicated world. Joe doesn’t have a clue!

Max Boot asks the question,

Is this really the debate that Trump wants to have? Does he really want to have an argument about who is “mentally fit to be president” and who has a “clue” about what’s happening in the world? Because his own utterances of the past few days have confirmed what everyone who hasn’t joined his cult already knows: He is both unfit to be president and utterly clueless.

The same Trump is back and opening up another argument of who is fit for office round. Earlier in this week he unleashed another attack;

“Sleepy Joe, he doesn’t even know where he is or what he’s doing or what office he’s running for. Honestly, I don’t think he knows what office he’s running for. If Mr. Biden won the presidency, his staff would actually do the governing. They’re going to put him into a home, other people are going to be running the country, and they’re going to be super-left, radical crazies. And Joe’s going to be in a home and he’ll be watching television.”

No doubt, Joe has his issues and gaffs; but having served 8 years as a VP under Obama and numerous years as a Senator and Representative, Biden’s gaffs still do not reach the level of amazement by listeners to Trump’s words and lies , or by readers of his tweets and lies, and the numbers of instances Trumps has shown us in his three and one-half years in office. And he is proud of them, while we shake our heads in disbelief, the rest of the world laughs at him – gossiping behind his back, and take him for the liar he proves to be on a daily basis.

Does it serve Democrats and Biden to have that argument of who is mentally fit? While we think of this, Trump is tuning in to Fox News for his most urgent policy updates as taken from various Fox News hosts.

While criticizing the failing of his opponents he has exhibited similar and comical (stupid[?]) failings himself for which he is serious about and displays in tweets and verbalization. It can be said without much documentation needed, Trump has proven to be the most corrupt U.S. president ever while claiming his foes are more corrupt. He is a serial liar and a fake-story teller, the worst ever to occupy the Oval Office, and yet he will labels his critics of being of as the same ilk.

How do you argue with a liar when they do not understand the facts or you and just deny it or claim it is fake? There is a problem in making the facts and argument stick when his utterances are chaotic and difficult to pin down.

WaPo’s Greg Sargent identified the critical issue with Trump and being able to refute him.

[Trump] can be confident not just that those charges (of being unfit) will achieve widespread uncritical media amplification, but also that his purported identification of such traits in opponents will, absurdly, be placed on a plane of equivalence with their identification of the same traits in him. Now that Biden might be the nominee, Trump is already casting him as mentally unfit for the presidency. But Trump might not perceive the space to get away with this if the press corps had not thus far failed, in some very fundamental sense, to reckon with just how mentally unfit for the job Trump is himself.

We have gone through several years of Trump, the issues of being unfit have not gone away or lessened with the experience he has gained in office. One might expect a newbie, nonpolitician type might learn how to work in a political environment by this time. In Trump’s case, he has not and his ramblings have only become worst. Listen to his comments on the coronavirus a week ago as he compares it to flu.

Dan Fromkin at Press Watch: “Tell me this is normal, Tell me this is unremarkable, Tell me this is behavior by the President of the United States of United States of America at a critically important briefing about a potentially deadly pandemic that does not bear mentioning.

Wednesday’s briefing was arguably the most abnormal moment yet in a profoundly abnormal presidency.”

“ Trump’s terrifying incoherence in a time of emergency.” They called it incoherence, I would label it incompetence.

Ben Rhodes @ The Atlantic: “It’s still amazing to see how a rambling, semi coherent and contradictory presser from Trump gets repackaged into headlines, stories and tv clips that turn him into a normal President.”

Therein lies the problem, a media which normalizes President Trump. How do you fight against this, again???

The Media Still Won’t Address Trump’s Unfitness for Office

Trump’s new attack on Biden exposes his own unfitness

Does Trump really want to debate mental fitness?