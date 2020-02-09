Dan Crawford | February 9, 2020 8:33 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for February 3 – 7 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There were some changes in all of the timeframes this week. Of particular note, the coincident indicators of rail and steel, which were negative for almost all of 2019, have switched over to positive.

