Weekly Indicators for February 10 – 14 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal democrat
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.Several of the coincident indicators that turned positive one week ago turned right back to negative this week. The bifurcation between the producer and consumer sides of the economy continues.
