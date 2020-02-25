Regional Fed Manufacturing Indexes Improving

It’s been a really slow newsweek so far, with no important data until tomorrow. Until then, here’s a note of interest.

This morning’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey was the third regional report in a row (after Richmond and Dallas in the last week of January) to show a strong rebound in strength, as the new orders index jumped 15.5 to 22.1 (values over zero indicate improvement).

Here’s what the average of the five regions look like as of now (this is taken straight from my weekly update):