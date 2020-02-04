run75441 | February 7, 2020 1:00 pm



If you not seen it in the news at night, online, or in a physical newspaper; there was an incident which occurred not far from my home which I believe is important. Washtenaw County is south where I live (Livingston County) and is a blend of ethnicity, different cultures, citified spots, and rural areas. In it is Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan. Ann Arbor is a hotspot for liberal attitudes and consequently . . . Democrats. The whole area from Detroit westward to Ann Arbor and north into Livingston County is changing. While this is not a story about Livingston County, the county residents are afraid of the change which a proposed light rail service going into Ann Arbor from Livingston and then Detroit which could carry people to work . . . might bring. The train goes both ways. Michigan coming into the 21st Century is scary for people accustom to driving as lone passengers in too big, too fast, too often pickup-trucks and “suvs” everywhere including work. The population is changing both counties from rural farming to suburban/urban.

This is a long introduction to the ” rest of the story.”

I live in Livingston County which is situated north of Washtenaw County. Besides Ann Arbor there are a number of small communities surrounding Ann Arbor, which are growing, and slowly crowding out the rural farm areas. There is an influx of Black and Hispanic citizens moving into these areas which has newer and less costly homes which would not be found in the belt surrounding Detroit. The schools are having to make room for other cultures and races. Saline is one of the communities with a population of ~10,000.

The Saline School Board decided to hold a public meeting to discuss race relaxations within the schools. A number of parents came to the one meeting. Adrian Iraola’s children have been in Saline schools and was speaking to the meeting about his son who endured racist name-calling by students in the district and described the impact it had on him.

“I remember when I went to his bedroom to say good night and he was crying because of the abuse that he was enduring in this school system and telling him: ‘Embrace who you are because the bumps and bruises can make you a better person if you have the strength and the faith that can take you where you want to go.’”

It was during Adrian’s the comment and midsentence, Tom Burtell spoke out.

“Then why didn’t you stay in Mexico?”

The crowd quickly reacted to the obvious racist comment reprimanding Burtell. Later his 24 year old son spoke out about his father’s “racist and xenophobic behavior.”

“It’s of vital importance to call out racism wherever you see it. We can’t stand idly by — as children, as brothers and sisters, as friends and as people interacting with each other in daily life — when someone says or does anything racist. It’s all of our responsibilities and it shouldn’t have to get to this.”

If anyone thing made the issue more prominent, it was this one comment by an adult. There is an underlying issue residing here. It s like we have gone backwards to a time when America was not so great. Perhaps, it still lies dormant within many of us. I do get the feeling Trump has made it far to easy for us to go backwards in relation to other cultures and races by his very own behavior.

Parent responds with racist retort at school meeting, ABC, Enjoli Francis

and Michael Mendelsohn, February 4, 2020