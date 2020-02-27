Live-blogging the Fifteenth Amendment: February 22, 1869

Senator Stewart (Republican from Nevada) proposed that the Senate disagree with the House and send back the following version:

The right of citizens of the United States to vote and hold office shall not be denied or abridged by any State on account of race, color, nativity, property, creed, or previous condition of servitude.

The Congress by appropriate legislation may enforce the provisions of this article.

Stewart moved that the Senate ask for a conference committee to iron out their differences. There was dismay that the House was insisting on having its exact way as to this amendment, as had been the case for the past number of years as to all legislation, and that the attempt to reconcile their differences might be futile.

The Senate decided to put off voting on the proposal for a day.