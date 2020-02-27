Live-blogging the Fifteenth Amendment: February 22, 1869
On February 22, the Senate took up the revisions that the House of Representatives had made to their proposals from one week prior. The House had struck from the Senate’s version, as sent to the House, the section extending the protections of the Amendment to qualifications for office, as well as the companion Amendment reforming the Electoral College.
Senator Stewart (Republican from Nevada) proposed that the Senate disagree with the House and send back the following version:
The right of citizens of the United States to vote and hold office shall not be denied or abridged by any State on account of race, color, nativity, property, creed, or previous condition of servitude.
The Congress by appropriate legislation may enforce the provisions of this article.
