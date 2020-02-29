January real personal income consistent with either slowdown or incipient recession

Real personal income (less government transfers) is one of the four coincident indicators the NBER looks at in determining recessions. Since January’s numbers were reported this morning, let’s take an updated look.

Truth be told, real personal income is actually a short lagging indicator. It frequently continues to improve a few months into a recession – and occasionally never turns down, as shown in the graph below which is rendered in log scale so that data from a few decades ago doesn’t just show up as microscopic squiggles.

What historically *has* happened as a recession approaches is that the rate of increase decelerates sharply, by 40% or more from the recent peak: