Do Dirty Tricks Make 2020 Like 1972?

The dirty tricks in 1972 were sustained attacks based on faleshoods by the Nixon CREEP against the most popular possible Dem opponent, Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine, who was finally brought to tears in public, which fatally damaged his campaign, opening the way for George McGovern to get the nomination and take only DC and Massachusetts in the general election. Today Trump and his many allies, both in Congress and on Fox News, have peddled a false story that Joe Biden fired a Ukrainian prosecutor because that prosecutor was investigating Biden’s son, Hunter. They said repeatedly during the impeachment trial, and just last night I heard Sean Hannity at it again vociferously, with those on the show all nodding their heads. Today is the New Hampshire primary and results not out yet. But Biden is expecting to do poorly, while Bernie Sanders is likely to win (although might not), with Warren also probably on the fade, leaving Bernie on top on the progressive left end of the Dems. I read some interviews with voters in Iowa who did not vote for Biden because they fear the “baggage” of his son and that the attacks by Trump et al will weaken him like Hillary’s emails hurt her in the 2016. But to me, this looks more like 1972 all over again.
Now I like Bernie and have lots of respect for him. I also liked McGovern, and somewhere in July, 1972 I was out in South Dakota and actually thought he might win, although in the end he was unable to take even his home state. I even was an economic adviser of his during his brief run in 1984, when he dropped out after surprising everybody by coming in third in the Iowa caucus (Eleanor had not wanted him to run a all). I provided him with a budget proposal he touted there and got csalled “the conscience of the Democratic Party,” but nobody was under any delusions that he had any chance of winning anything, having been ousted from his Senate seat in 1980 in the Reagan sweep (which also took out the Father of Earth Day, Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin).
Barkley,
I think it is too early to even take a guess, though I share your fear of a national campaign by bernie with his baggage.
Though I will say that I disagree with the idea that trump's bs about biden has anything to do with his poor showing. True, the NH primary was a disaster for him, but that could just as easily be Rep Independents trying to take him out of the race. I also pay no attention to Iowa, even if it wasn't screwed up. Caucuses are a huge negative for democracy.