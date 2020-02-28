run75441 | February 28, 2020 5:52 pm



Newcastle ban handshakes at training ground: “There’s a ritual here that everybody shakes hands with everybody as soon as we see each other every morning,” said Bruce as he prepared for Saturday’s game against Burnley at St James’ Park. “But we’ve stopped that on the advice of our club doctor. Thankfully, we’ve got a superb doctor here and he will keep us informed of what we have to do. We’re like everybody else, we’re glued to the TV for where it’s going to go next and let’s hope it doesn’t get any worse in this country.”

Dettol sales surge as markets fall again The disinfectant is seen as providing protection against the spread of the disease, although its effectiveness has not yet been scientifically proven.

Dettol owner Reckitt Benckiser said in its results on Thursday. “We are seeing some increased demand for Dettol and Lysol products and are working to support the relevant healthcare authorities and agencies, including through donations, information and education. We do see increased activity online for our consumers in China,”

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) held a telephone Town Hall Wednesday night. Rep. Ron Kind asked Azar how confident he was that rural providers were up to the task when;

“one out of every three calls into it was talking about the coronavirus. Certainly the concern, if not the fear, is starting to permeate throughout our communities and especially in rural areas. It’s coming, and I’m concerned whether we’re ready for that.” Azar: “One of the bedrocks of our system is our great hospitals, our great public health infrastructure, and our providers, I worry about infection control protocols in rural facilities, just because they don’t see it as much … I think we have to up the game nationwide around immediate infection control on suspect cases so we don’t get nosocomial infections.”

Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney suggests people ignore coronavirus news to calm markets.

Mulvaney: When asked by a reporter, “What are you going to do today to calm the markets?”

“I’m like, ‘Really? what I might do today [to] calm the markets is tell people turn their televisions off for 24 hours. Still, the disease is ‘absolutely’ real, “You saw the president the other day — the flu is real. This is not Ebola . . . it’s not SARS, it’s not MERS, We sit there and watch the markets and there’s this huge panic and it’s like, why isn’t there this huge panic every single year over flu? Are you going to see some schools shut down? Probably. May you see impacts on public transportation? Sure.”

Another intelligent remark Mulvaney . . . meanwhile the market dropped 800 points today (what I saw).

Coronavirus Live Updates: Global Risk is ‘Very High,’ W.H.O. Says as Epidemic Spreads

Following Mulvaney’s advice WHO suggests you turn your TV off for 24 hours . No, no, that’s not their advice.

“The World Health Organization on Friday raised its assessment of the global coronavirus risk from “high” to “very high,” the most serious assessment in its new four-stage alert system.

Dr. Michael J. Ryan, deputy director of W.H.O.’s health emergency program. ‘This is a reality check for every government on the planet, Wake up. Get ready. This virus may be on its way.’”

Ted Cruz tried to mock AOC’s scientific knowledge – it didn’t end well

The good: AOC tweeted

“Mike Pence literally does not believe in science. It is utterly irresponsible to put him in charge of US coronavirus response as the world sits on the cusp of a pandemic. This decision could cost people their lives. Pence’s past decisions already have. As governor, Pence’s science denial contributed to one of the worst HIV outbreaks in Indiana’s history. He is not a medical doctor. He is not a health expert. He is not qualified nor positioned in any way to protect our public health.”

The bad: Senator Cruz’s responding tweet

“As you are speaking as the oracle of science, tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome? And at what age of gestation does science tell us that an unborn child feels physical pain?”

The Ugly: AOC answering Cruz’s tweet