Spencer England | January 6, 2020 6:23 pm



Different bloggers have been posting their favorite charts of 2019 this January. So I decided to post my favorite chart of the past 20, or more, “years of the long bond yield versus the long run trend.” Bond yields are now below their long run trend and may be at or near a secular bottom. Of course no one rings a bell at the turning point so we probably will only identify the bottom long after it actually occurs.