Guns and Commas

I am glad that the large pro-gun rights rally in Richmond on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day ended without any violence as had been threatened by some people around the US. That is nice, but it does not end the unpleasant situation legal situation that has arisen here in Virginia. As of now 93 jurisdictions, mostly counties, have declared themselves “gun sanctuaries” where any gun control legislation passed by the Virginia government will not be enforced. The bills currently having received majority support in the Assembly and Senate with support from Governor Northam include requiring uinversal background checks for all gun sales (while allowing intra-family gun transfeers without that), a one-gun per month limit on gun purchases, and an especially controversial “red flag” bill allowing for a person deemed to be a danger to themselves or others to have their guns temporarily taken.
I am located in the Shenandoah Valley where this “gun sanctuary” movement got going, with neighboring county to the south of me, Augusta, getting highlighted in an article about this in The Economist recently. VA is the only state where cities and counties are distinct and separate from each other. So I live in the City of Harrisonburg, which is surrounded by Rockingham County, which supported Trump with over 70 percent of the vote. Rockingham County has joined Augusta in becoming one of these on a unanimous vote of its Board of Supervisors, although I know at least one of those not happy about this. But an angry gun-toting crowd showed up at the meeting. In Harrisonburg such a crowd showed up at the city council, but left angrily after the council refused to go along with this garbage.
Barkley:
Perhaps, I am mistaken? While a semi-colon can link two independent sentences; I also believe a semi-colon can be used to link a dependent clause to an independent sentence.
Barkley,
Never knew before that you are a fellow VA denizen. There was a lot more than just a fear of slave revolts feeding into the 2nd Amendment. Patrick Henry had his agenda shared by many rich white people, but a few rich white men do not a republican political constituency make, all the less before TV and consolidation of the press extended the reach of wealth into the general public sphere. On the frontier it was Injuns. I am 1/8 Cherokee myself, but Cherokees were mostly for Cultural Assimilation before the Trail of Tears. Revolutionary spirits wanted an available antidote to elite Federalism. Away from cities men hunted game animals for meat. Protecting one’s home from intrusion is a natural inclination. Dogs are best, but nowadays even a Rottweiler could use a man with a pump shotgun loaded with birdshot for backup.
What is important to me is that all of these purposes can be met by weapons that are not semi-automatic with huge magazines. As mentioned above, a properly loaded 12-gauge pump shotgun is the best weapon for home defense leaving faithful Fido as the alarm system. National security is best insured by bolt action 30-06 rifles, a huge step up from the muskets that the Afghanis began with. Large bore revolvers as a side arm are useful as a backup weapon when hunting large game or self-protection for couriers of bank deposits. Small bore revolvers are cheaper for target practice and convenient defending oneself against rates and snakes. Small bore lever action (or bolt action or pump) rifles are fine for small game and varmint hunting although before the leaves fall many prefer a .410/.22 over/under shotgun rifle combo. The 12 gauge double barrel shotgun is best for hunting fowl in flight. The pump shotgun is well suited for hunting rabbit and even deer now that much of the country prohibits the use of high-powered rifles for hunting.
Semi-automatic and full auto weapons should be limited to real military and LEO applications. Any other man that feels a need for one is either an awful shot and should not be allowed to own any guns at all or they are attempting self-treatment of their sexual deficiencies.
My dad, Riley Weakley, was born on Old Rag Mountain, an illiterate man and a crack shot. In my early childhood he owned both a semi-automatic .22 rifle and 12 gauge shotgun, both Remington. When he could afford better he got a lever action .22 Marlin rifle (which I inherited from him) and a pump shotgun. Later in life when his marksmanship began to flounder he got an Ithaca double-barrel 12-gauge for birds, which I also inherited. The only time in life that I carried automatic and semiautomatic weapons was my tour with the 101st Airborne Division in I-Core RSVN in the AO surrounding Camp Eagle and Phu Bai. The automatics were an M-16 and an M-60, the latter which I just let the Jeep carry between cleanings. The semi was a .45 sidearm.
Whenever possible with gun owners I make the case that all automatic weapons pose a danger to civil society and worse, that they are unmanly sissy weapons. Given my stature, physical not social, then people do not argue with me about that at least to my face. Shame is powerful with such people. Acting afraid just baits them, so I choose to intimidate intimidating people. The link below has a couple of comments posted by Ronnie Weakley (me) and establishes my redneck bona fides.
https://cenantua.wordpress.com/2011/11/13/on-my-supposed-isolationist-%E2%80%9Chillbilly%E2%80%9D-roots-the-nicholson-family-in-madison-county-va-part-3/
Ron:
What can I say? To my knowledge, there is nothing in Scalia’s opinion in Heller which rules out owning a semi-automatic rifle or pistol for that matter. The qualifier being, it can not be an assault type of weapon similar to what the military might use. Arguing otherwise with the gun nuts is kind of futile.
I am city-folk and taught how to shoot by my Scoutmaster when I was 13. Good enough to threaten the record at Edson Range in 68. I had no problem shooting semi-automatic accurately in rapid fire. My field weapon was an M-14 even though I was not an 0311. Did not spend a whole lot of time in field as my MOS was much higher. Chased prisoners in my last 6 months before going inactive till 74.
A little bit of recent info for you. “From 1999 to 2014 there were 497,627 firearm deaths or 10.4 per 100,000 person-years of which 291,623 (58.6 percent) were suicides and 191,531 (38.5 percent) were homicides. From 2015 to 20–17, there were 114,683 firearm deaths or 11.8 per 100,000 person-years which reflects a 13.8 percent increase from 1999–2014 in “per 100,000 person-years.”
The rate is going up from being relatively stable from 1999 to 2014.
Thank you for your comments.
