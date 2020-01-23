Covering Up The Coverup

I keep thinking that Fox News cannot get worse, but there seems to be no bottom to how low they can go. New lows are being exhibited in their coverage of the current Senate impeachment trial. They are fully involved in covering up the Trump administration coverup of what Trump did regarding the articles of impeachment. Anybody getting their news on this trial from Fox will really have no idea what is going on or what the case is that the House managers of the prosecution are arguing.
I am not following the trial fully, and I am only occasionally popping to Fox News to see what they are doing, but I have seen enough. The main thing they do, and I am seeing Sean Hannity do more of it after seeing Tucker Carlson also do it, is that they barely show the presentations of the House managers. They cover over the presentations with themselves and their allies talking and characterizing what is being said without showing whar is being said except for scattered cherry picked comments. For Hannity Adam Schiff is a liar and “crazy.” He repeats standard talking points he has presented almost every night for months, but never lets the House managers actually their stuff. Tucker Carlson is no better.
Last night we had the extreme spectacle that I actually saw live, of while Hakeem Jeffries was speaking Tucker Carlson had a large chryon scrolling under him saying “Dems Push Hysterical Talking Points in Trial.” As it is, most observers have noted that whatever one thinks of the bottom line, the House managers have presented careful arguments supported by lots of evidence. Nothing “hysterical” about any of it.
I am not against putting clips up. I just did Schiff’s opening remarks.
Actually this should be called “Coveriung up the coverup of the coverup” as Fox is covering up the GOP senators covering up what Trump has done.
Murkowski and Collins both have no reason to be offended. When they were needed to make astatement about Trump and their fellow Republicans, they faltered, and fell into line like the others. It appears McCain was the only cowboy and you had to insult him top make him react.
The House managers are not arguing to the Senate; they are arguing to the public and doing a good job. Fox, as noted, is preventing its public from hearing it. Can’t agree with what you can’t hear.
I really do not think that Fox has hit a new low here, it is just because the importance of Trump’s crimes make it seem so blatant.
I remember when Obama in 2010 met with House Republicans at a meeting in Baltimore about healthcare. Obama, one against many, ate their lunch(es). It was so apparent that Obama was so much more knowledgeable about healthcare than all of the Reps combined that Fox finally pulled the plug on its coverage.
This has been going on for a long, long time.
In a column in today’s Washington Post, Michael Gerson actually used my line from above that Fox News is covering up the GOP senators covering Trump’s own coverup of his own transgressions. I think he came up with that one on his own.
The title can always be changed if you like.
Just watching Collins and Murkowski being offended at remarks by House Representatives is appalling. This is not going to end with anything being done with trump. Not one Republican Senator will stand up in defiance of this person.