by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for October 21 – 25 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The producer side of the economy generally, and manufacturing specifically, remains weak or even contracting. But the larger consumer side, benefitting from lower mortgage rates, continues to power ahead.

