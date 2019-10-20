Yes, Trump really said that. The Syrian Kurds, who have been where they are about to be ethnically cleansed out of, are welcoming “the ultimate solution,” just like Jews in you know where were welcoming “the final solution.” Of course they must accept this because they are “no angels,” “communists,” and “worse then ISIL.” So much for a “post-socialist” Bookchinite cooperative system. But, hey, they are all so fortunate to have “the ultimate solution.” What else is there to say?
(Dan here…Rosser updates in comments)
This Daily Mail story confirms Trump said this as well as a lot of other really disgusting and stupid things:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7589029/Donald-Trump-claims-Kurds-want-ultimate-solution.html
I used to say Trump was worse than Nixon. Now one has to wonder if Trump is worse than Hitler.