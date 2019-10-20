Barkley Rosser | October 20, 2019 1:46 pm



The Ultimate Solution

Yes, Trump really said that. The Syrian Kurds, who have been where they are about to be ethnically cleansed out of, are welcoming “the ultimate solution,” just like Jews in you know where were welcoming “the final solution.” Of course they must accept this because they are “no angels,” “communists,” and “worse then ISIL.” So much for a “post-socialist” Bookchinite cooperative system. But, hey, they are all so fortunate to have “the ultimate solution.” What else is there to say? (Dan here…Rosser updates in comments)

Well, there is more. Trump has declared that the Syrian Kurds should be “happy” to have this “ulitmate solution” to leave this area they have lived in for 4000 years. And just to emphasize the point, Erdogan has declared that if they do not move in the next few days, he will have his troops “crush their skulls.” How happy can one get?