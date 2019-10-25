Open thread October 25, 2019 Dan Crawford | October 25, 2019 7:35 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
This is scary.
“WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she will focus on her White House bid and not run for reelection to her congressional seat. The congresswoman from Hawaii made the announcement early Friday.
While lagging behind in a crowded Democratic presidential field, Gabbard has gotten renewed attention lately after a heated argument with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.”
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/tulsi-gabbard-wont-seek-reelection-congress-presidential_n_5db2e467e4b0b9ba5c4a2991
She can’t win, and the thought that the fight between her and Clinton somehow will help her is kind of silly. She also cannot believe she would be anyone’s choice for VP, so this choice is weird.
Scary because of a third party possibility, which would be exactly what trump wants. In that case, Clinton’s accusation becomes valid.Post Comment