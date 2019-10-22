Open thread October 22, 2019 Dan Crawford | October 22, 2019 9:26 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Should America take in a million Kurdish refugees?
After the Vietnam war, over a million refugees fled communist retribution — not just rule. The new regime shot 130,000 and put over 300,000 in re-education camps, mostly for three to ten years.
https://www.amazon.com/Better-War-Unexamined-Victories-Americas-ebook/dp/B003ZX86AA/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=a+better+war+lewis&link_code=qs&qid=1571709561&sourceid=Mozilla-search&sr=8-1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Re-education_camp_(Vietnam)
A book by the last western journalist to spend years in Syria, Sam Dagher, Assad Or We Burn the Country, makes out Saddam look like a Catholic saint. He is systematically carpet bombing his own country from one end to to the other for five years now, putting out rebellion one combatant/not-combatant at a time — sending in death squads after surrender to kill any medical personnel who treated the injured or males young and old at random and any other category that occurs, even looting and burning their homes — year in, year out.
https://www.amazon.com/Assad-We-Burn-Country-Destroyed/dp/0316556726/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Assad+Or+We+Burn+the+Country&link_code=qs&qid=1571757249&sourceid=Mozilla-search&sr=8-1
God help the captured ISIS fighters if the Syrian army gets them first — we wont have to worry about what they are going to do to us.
Ditto for the Kurds who enter government controlled territory? The more you understand Assad, the less you’d be surprised at the darkest mayhem. Don’t be afraid to pass around the refugee settlement thing.
