Dan Crawford | October 28, 2019 12:01 pm



Dear Readers, Commenters, and Bears,

Bill and I are looking for an additional editor:

a participant in running the Angry Bear site and interact with contributors and readers to encourage responses and moderate threads as administrator

add consistent points of view in posts and finding topics to supplement contributors efforts,

become knowledgeable with the administration of our site ranging from problem solving WordPress to registrations like Go-daddy, updates, liaison to host platform and advertisers,

and add new ideas and counsel with us.

Angry Bear is an older site (2003) which has been ahead of the national and global trends and events. [We think we are good and also believe we can be better].

Please contact me (cdansplace2@aol.com) or Bill (run75441@hotmail.com) for more information or questions you may have.

Dan