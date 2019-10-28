Looking for additional editor for Angry Bear
Dear Readers, Commenters, and Bears,
Bill and I are looking for an additional editor:
- a participant in running the Angry Bear site and interact with contributors and readers to encourage responses and moderate threads as administrator
- add consistent points of view in posts and finding topics to supplement contributors efforts,
- become knowledgeable with the administration of our site ranging from problem solving WordPress to registrations like Go-daddy, updates, liaison to host platform and advertisers,
- and add new ideas and counsel with us.
Angry Bear is an older site (2003) which has been ahead of the national and global trends and events. [We think we are good and also believe we can be better].
Please contact me (cdansplace2@aol.com) or Bill (run75441@hotmail.com) for more information or questions you may have.
Dan
