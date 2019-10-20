run75441 | October 20, 2019 6:00 pm



David Axelrod interviewing former Senator Harry Reid on the Axe Files

There is too much going on with Trump and I believe he is purposely doing much of this as a distraction and also to antagonize Democrats. Abandoning the Kurds certainly draws a response from Democrats and most of the Republicans remain silent on things they know to be wrong. For some reason I believe he is setting the stage for something else to occur. If we as Democrats are wrong, all of our actions will reflect poorly on us and for sure he will make fun of our failures.

Reid — a savvy political operator whose moves reshaped Senate procedures such as the elimination of filibusters for most nominations by president, were criticized by Republicans during his time in Congress. Reid in the Axelrod interview acknowledged, Trump’s strategy in discrediting Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into his actions with Ukraine. Reid: I don’t think he is an intellectual powerhouse; but, he is basically a very, very smart man. Any argument he involves himself in and no matter what the subject, it is on his terms. You’re always arguing against him. He never, never, is willing to debate an issue on terms that aren’t his.

When asked how he would advise a candidate running against Trump, Reid warned,

Reid: Anyone that thinks Trump’s going to be beaten easily will have another thing coming. The “evidence is very clear” that Trump was withholding foreign aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine, on a July phone call, to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has claimed the foreign aid was withheld so European allies could contribute their fair share. Democrats have accused Trump of a quid pro quo and abusing his power of office. Reid: All you have to do is have a basic understanding of what the law in America: You can not do what he did and go unpunished.

Trump’s modus operandi has always been to deflect on the accusations and make light of them publicly to his followers. There is also no heart in the Republican party to denounce his transgressions even though they know he is wrong. The politicians are too interested in keeping their jobs as senators and congressional representatives. Democrats are too quick to jump on Trump’s transgressions and are providing entertainment for Trump. He is playing the Democrats and laughing as he has the backing of his followers and those supporters in the Senate. He knows Democrats are toothless.