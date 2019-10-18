An Increasingly Divergent US Economy

Lots of people have been huffing and puffing about whether or not the US economy will go into a recession in the near future, with Menzie Chinn and Jim Hamilton at Econbrowser saying it is now about 50-50 whether or not the US economy will go into recession by the end of 2020. I do not have a horse in that race, but I am struck that a new odd phenomenon has recently appeared in the US economy, a split between sectors regarding their performance that recently seems to be increasing.
The sectors are manufacturing, which has been declining now for several months, the harbinger of recession, and housing starts, which has more recently been showing an acceleration of growth that may well hold off any recession if it continues to accelerate. It is unclear which will win out.
The manufacturing decline has been widely tied to the trade wars, which would appear to be at least partly responsible. It is also the sector that through trade may be experiencing the pressures of the slowing of global growth.
“manufacturing, which has been declining now for several months” which is good news if you despise The Dumpster®.
I don’t think the trade wars matter at all. This is where we disagree. Most of the exports barely account for any growth at all and the imports have been uneffected because frankly, they are ignoring the tariffs and using tactics to avoid them.
The real problem is weakening corporate debt. Auto,Tech both will have had a near 20% loss in real profit since the middle of 2015 and if you want to add in the sagging shale market, you have 80% of total manufacturing output potential in potential crisis.
You have barely scratched the surface. Most of it is overcapacity driven.