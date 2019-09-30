Weekly Indicators for September 23 – 27 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | September 30, 2019 7:29 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

If you’re wondering why it’s so late, it’s because SA pretty much shut down between Friday afternoon and this morning.

Anyway, recession risks are rapidly receding, at least through the 4th Quarter. As usual, clicking over and reading puts a little jingle in my pocket, as well as brining you up to the moment on the economy.