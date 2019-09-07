Dan Crawford | September 7, 2019 10:41 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for September 2 – 6 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The nowcast and the long term forecast have been pretty stable, but the short term forecast has been volatile recently – and the monthly series (slightly negative) vs. the weekly data (more positive) are not in sync.

This is likely because there is much more monthly data (usually from the government) than weekly data (more often from private sources) about manufacturing.