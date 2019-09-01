Weekly indicators for August 26 – 30 at Seeking Alpha

by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha .One of the benefits(?) of the discipline of a mechanical forecasting system is that it can be completely dissonant with what your emotions are telling you. Right now the discipline of my long/short leading/coincident indicator system is completely at odds with the dominant DOOOM based on the yield curve inversion.

Because, while the yield curve is an important and completely valid long leading indicator, right now it is the *only one* that is negative. All the others are either positive or neutral.

As usual, clicking over and reading should not only be educational for you, but rewards me with a $ or two for my efforts.