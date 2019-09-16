Spencer England | September 16, 2019 2:46 pm



The use of drones against Saudi Arabian oil facilities changes the economic-market risk significantly.

Until now the oil producers have done an excellent job of preventing terrorist attacks from disrupting oil supplies. But the use of drones significantly changes the risk of future oil disruptions. How do we prevent future drone attacks on the choke points in the oil supply line?

I, for one, am surprised that the stock market reaction has been so muted.

Am I wrong in believing that the game has changed?