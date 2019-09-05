A note on Arctic sea ice
Alaska’s exceptional summer continues.
The most rapidly changing state in the U.S. has no sea ice within some 150 miles of its shores, according to high-resolution sea ice analysis from the National Weather Service. The big picture is clear: After an Arctic summer with well above-average temperatures, warmer seas, and a historic July heat wave, sea ice has vanished in Alaskan waters.
“Alaska waters are ice free,” said Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.
“This is definitely an extreme year — even by more recent standards in a changed Arctic,” noted Walt Walt Meier, a senior research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center.
In the continually warming Arctic, sea ice has completely melted around the Alaskan coast before, notably during 2017’s melt season, but never this early. “It’s cleared earlier than it has in any other year,” said Thoman. (Sea ice starts regrowing again in the fall, when temperatures drop.)
Simple solution: forget the trillions (or tens of trillions) of dollars some politicians want to invest in renewable — or added efficiency — along with all the requisite monopoly on social organization that their vast plans will take.
Just go nuclear.
Even if we got to 50% renewables today the other 50% would have to be nuclear (thermonuclear in distant future). 50% renewables today will only amount to 5% of world power needs 100 years from now.
If it were not for that one accident in Japan what could any opponents of nuclear say? The accident was easily avoidable — merely situate the back up power supply high enough so it would not be swamped by a tsunami which they were warned could happen. Three Mile Island doesn’t mean anything. The Russian accident doesn’t count.
Just target all those financial and social effort resources on going 100% nuclear instead of 50% nuclear (later thermonuclear — it all comes down to making old fashioned steam :-]).