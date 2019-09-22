Dan Crawford | September 22, 2019 7:26 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for September 16 – 20 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

For all of the discussion about various iterations of the treasury bond yield curve, it is little noted that right now it is sending a different message than virtually every other long leading indicator for the economy.

As usual, clicking over and reading should bring you up to the moment on the economy, and bring me a penny or two for my efforts.