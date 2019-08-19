Dan Crawford | August 19, 2019 8:32 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for August 12 – 16 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The data continues to be dominated by a steep decline in long term interest rates. These have both inverted further portions of the yield curve and reinvigorated the housing market.

