The optics are as bad as they look

(Dan here…lifted from Robert’s Stochastic Thoughts)

by Robert Waldmann

Also he presents a false dichotomy (an error of thought more common than any other error of thought or any valid method of thought). He asserts (without any evidence or logic) that the only choice of for the Times to continue to do what it has been doing or to act as the opposition to Trump.

He doesn’t even consider the possiblity that it could act like a serious newspaper and not quote unreliable sources without fact checking (even if the demonstrably unreliable source happens to be President). He assumes that the most recent claims must be reported without noting the proof that they are lies. Basically his position is that the facts don’t matter, or maybe that they must not be reported, because they have a liberal bias.

I think it is very important that Baquet be fired immediately.