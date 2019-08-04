NewDealdemocrat | August 4, 2019 7:17 am



The housing choke collar

I have a new post up at Seeking Alpha, discussing how, even though sales went down last year, and have already bottomed, house prices have as usual, followed into decline with a lag.

Beyond that, I discuss the concept of a “housing choke collar,’ similar to the “oil choke collar” I used to write about in 2010-14, whereby prices repeatedly approach the tipping point of unaffordability, causing sales to drop off, causing interest rates and prices to decline, making housing more affordable … and the cycle repeats.

One item that didn’t make it into that article, because I was trying to be concise and not digress, was this graph of the median income of renters that Kevin Drum posted a couple of weeks ago:



Kevin Drum has repeatedly been trying to make the case that, really, housing hasn’t gotten expensive at all compared to historical values — and gotten a lot of blowback (correctly, imo). His take on the above graph is that it shows that renters aren’t stressed at all.

I think the graph actually shows that buying a house has gotten so expensive that it has been prices out of an increasing slice of middle-class incomes, and so people higher up the income scale have been forced into renting.

