Open thread July 6, 2019
And now for something completely nauseating.
” Land of the Free
I don’t understand these people. I really don’t.
Brendan Karet
🚮
@bad_takes
Presidential adviser Sean Hannity: “I’d like to see the perimeter of every school in America surrounded, secured by retired police … have one armed guard on every floor of every school, all over every mall, the perimeter and inside every hall of every mall.”
Gotta have a police state to we can all own guns to protect us from a police state. True freedom is when a bunch of minimum wage Paul Blarts with twitchy trigger fingers are everywhere. ”
https://www.eschatonblog.com/
“Fox News Channel Tops Cable In April; Sean Hannity Leads Pack, Tucker Carlson Edges Rachel Maddow
Fox News Channel finished April as the No. 1 basic cable network for a 34th consecutive month in total day.
The month the DOJ finally released special counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly two-year probe into Russian election interference and any Trump administration role, FNC also celebrated its 208th consecutive month as the most watched cable news network, in total day and primetime.
In total viewers, FNC topped basic cable with 2.395 million viewers in primetime and 1.351M in total day.
MSNBC was No. 2 among all basic cable networks in both dayparts, averaging 1.66M viewers in primetime and 919K in total day.
CNN was more competitive in total day than in primetime. In total day, CNN ranked No. 9 among cable nets, averaging 545K viewers, behind the other two news nets as well as Investigation Discovery, HGTV, Nickelodeon, TNT, ESPN and USA Network.
In primetime, CNN fell to No. 15, also falling behind ESPN, History, TBS, Hallmark Channel, etc.
President Donald Trump confidant/FNC primetime star Sean Hannity (3.086M viewers, 514K in news demo), not surprisingly, was host of April’s most watched cable news program. During the month, Hannity was followed by his network’s Tucker Carlson Tonight (2.834M, 499K), which edged out MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show (2.630M, 427K).”
https://deadline.com/2019/04/fox-news-channel-sean-hannity-tucker-carlson-rachel-maddow-mueller-report-april-tv-ratings-1202604860/Post Comment