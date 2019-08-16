Open thread August 16, 2019 Dan Crawford | August 16, 2019 7:37 am Tags: open thrread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Motherf!cker, please!
Don’t do this again. I beg you.
“Sanders and his campaign are calling out media bias: The corporate media is specifically writing them off, they say.
“The undiscriminating coverage of polls that fit existing narratives is certainly an issue that all of us need to be aware of,” Sanders’s top aide Jeff Weaver told reporters, listing coverage from CNN, MSNBC, and major newspapers. “Headline after headline declaring that the Sanders campaign is over.”
In a campaign press call, Sanders staffers aggressively pushed back against reporting in the New York Times that Sanders “grumpily” neglected people. Then at a campaign stop in New Hampshire, Sanders quipped, “I wonder why the Washington Post — which is owned by Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon — doesn’t write particularly good articles about me.” (Sanders has been critical of Amazon’s labor and wage policies.) He later walked back the comment, saying he “absolutely” does not believe Bezos is directly involved in coverage at the paper. (The Washington Post is an independent entity.)
He has some legitimate complaints. Media outlets do seem to be looking for signs of weakness — there’s more coverage of a sputtering campaign than one that is steadily chugging along in second place nationally (the latter is closer to the truth).
And Sanders is turning to a familiar political message. Underlying this all is that he’s a well-known quantity running as an insurgent candidate. His ideas — Medicare-for-all, a $15 minimum wage, tuition-free college — are now all widely accepted within the Democratic Party. But his political style is to be the outsider, going after the power of corporate America, pharmaceutical companies, big banks, and, yes, the mainstream media. ”
https://www.vox.com/2019/8/14/20802129/bernie-sanders-2020-corporate-media-bias-explained
And I thought Sanders had gotten rid of Jeff Weaver, a man that is disliked by almost everyone in the Sanders campaign, and a man that couldn’t figure out that some primaries are closed to party members; neglected to tell his supporters to become Dems in order to vote; and then blamed everyone except himself.
Deja vu all over again.
I can’t stand the thought, and I would have no problem with Sanders being the nominee, but this could be a nightmare.Post Comment