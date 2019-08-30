Open thread Aug. 30, 2019 Dan Crawford | August 30, 2019 7:37 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
An article in the 4 August 2019 Washington Post indicates that from August 1966 to 4 August 2019 there was a total of 1,196 people killed in mass shootings. (Where 4 or more people were killed.)
See: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2018/national/mass-shootings-in-america/?noredirect=on
In 2017 about 72,000 people died by drug overdose. A brief google search finds that deaths by drug overdose were reduced in 2018. (about 68,500) I believe that Naloxone is responsible for the reduced number of deaths. There has certainly been a lot of information dispensed about the benefit of using Naloxone to save the life of those who overdose.
See: https://time.com/5628293/drug-overdose-deaths-2018/
Why is there so much hype about mass shootings when the total number of people killed by mass shootings since 1966, pales in comparison to deaths caused by drug overdoses every single year?
Have we become so immune to the deaths of large numbers of people, that the CAUSE of death is more important than the deaths themselves.
How much misery does it take before an American worker or ex-worker will resort to street drugs to bring on some temporary oblivion?
Shouldn’t we be focused more on the cause of their misery? Miners took canaries into coal mines because the birds’ deaths would serve as a warning to the miners to get out of the mine. These huge numbers of deaths by drug overdose should be a warning to the rest of us.
Why are so many of us willing to believe that we recovered from the 2008 recession when the effects of that great recession are still with us.
The 3.7% or so unemployment rate is always the headline. The 3%+ reduction in the labor participation rate is almost never mentioned. Reduce the labor participation rate a little further and the unemployment rate can be driven to almost 0%!
Households are now carrying a huge amount of debt. Corporations are now carrying a huge amount of debt. (The stock market bubble is hiding their problems for now but wait until the stock market crashes again and then look at their debt to market value!) And the federal government is also carrying a huge amount of debt. Debt, debt, and more debt is not the answer to our problems.
The Fed reduced interest rates from 5% to .25% between July 2007 and December 2008 in an attempt to spur some growth in the US economy. Today they can reduce that interest rate from about 2% to 0.25%. If an almost 5% reduction did not stimulate enough growth in 2008 then a less than 2% reduction is just about meaningless. But asking the already excessively indebted to borrow more money is lousy advice anyway.
The resurgence of our great recession will be covered up and it will receive a new label, but that will not change reality. We never fully recovered from the great recession or the Fed Funds Rate would have returned to 2007 levels and so would the labor participation rate.
Increasing debt and rising inventories are also a warning. Eleven years and 8 months have past and the powers-that-be are still milling around aimlessly.Post Comment