Five 38s
This Quinnipiac poll is amazing. It has the delightful feature that all major Democratic candidates are well ahead of Trump, but the really impressive fact is that Trump’s floor and Trump’s ceiling seem to be almost exactly the same — 38% to 40% on Intention to vote for him, and approval on issues other than race (32%) and the economy (46%).
Amazingly there are five questions where 38% approve
general approval and approval of his handling of foreign policy, immigration, trade and gun policy.
I’d like to see the cross tabs. I think the correlations might be extraordinary. It won’t be the case that the exact same people say they approve of Trump on those issues and will vote for him against the Democrats. But I guess the sets will be almost exactly the same. There seems to be extraordinary polarization.
14 months out. A lot can happen in 14 months.
Of course, a lot depends on who his opponent actually turns out to be and how effectively they campaign in battleground states. Trump lost the election in 2016 by nearly 3 million votes. He was appointed by the electoral college.