Robert Waldmann | July 15, 2019 8:58 am



He can choose Scotland or Germany (although neither want him — I wonder where he is hated more — Scotts tend to be lefty and very good at hating). I won’t go back to my own country — Hungary — because I can’t stand Viktor Orban and can’t learn the language (I have never felt as foreign as I did when looking for my grandmother’s old aparement).

But he directed his go back to their own country racist xenophobic attack at, among others, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressly. Ocasio-Cortez’s family came to New York from Puerto Rico so her country of last detectable origin is … the USA (I know Donald Trump doesn’t accept that as he defines American as anglo white but it is still true).

Ayanna Pressly is African American. Most African Americans are descended from people who were in the USA when it was founded (and long before any ancestors of Donald Trump or Robert Waldmann). Now it is true that some very prominent African Americans aren’t — Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Colin Powell and Eric Holder come to mind. I will now google (I already checked to be sure that Ocasio-Cortez’s family came from Puerto Rico). OK no hint of any immigration at all in the Pressley family history. Note the USA is not a country of immigrants. immigration is a voluntary act and most African Americans are descended from people kidnapped and brought here in chains. What is her own country if it isnàt the USA. Even she doesn’t know (and it sure wasn’t organized as a country when her ancestors were kidnapped).

It is clear, as it always has been, that Trump’s nationalism is racism. A woman whose ancestors were in the USA when it was founded should go back to her own company which can’t be America because the genuine US population is white white and white.

Sorry for stating the obvious and proving what has been clear for decades.

Also of course, Pelosi said it better