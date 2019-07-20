Weekly Indicators for July 15 – 19 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal Democrat
Weekly Indicators for July 15 – 19 at Seeking Alpha
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.
There were a number a changes among the short leading indicators this week at the margins, in a somewhat surprising direction. Since I’ll be posting my semi-annual updates of my short and long term forecasts over the next week or two, there is a lot for me to think about!
Anyway, as usual, clicking over and reading should be educational for you, and also rewards me a little bit for the effort I put into this enterprise.
No CommentsPost Comment