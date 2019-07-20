Dan Crawford | July 20, 2019 11:37 am



by New Deal Democrat

Weekly Indicators for July 15 – 19 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There were a number a changes among the short leading indicators this week at the margins, in a somewhat surprising direction. Since I’ll be posting my semi-annual updates of my short and long term forecasts over the next week or two, there is a lot for me to think about!

Anyway, as usual, clicking over and reading should be educational for you, and also rewards me a little bit for the effort I put into this enterprise.